Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
