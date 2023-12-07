Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

