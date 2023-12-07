Gregory (Greg) Jinks Purchases 91,000 Shares of SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS) Stock

SKS Technologies Group Limited (ASX:SKS – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Jinks purchased 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,840.00 ($14,463.58).

SKS Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57.

SKS Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

About SKS Technologies Group

SKS Technologies Group Limited engages in the design, supply, and installation of audio visual, electrical, and communication products and services primarily in Australia. It offers audiovisual and IT solutions, including audiovisual integration, automated audiovisual systems, digital signage, video conferencing, TP over IP networks, room control systems, medical imaging solutions, multi-screen control room, large screens and stadiums, hi-tech intuitive corporate boardrooms and training rooms, display and projector systems, interactive whiteboards, touch panel control systems, specialist controlled lighting systems, public address systems, and video and audio conferencing solutions, as well as maintenance and support services for architects, builders, and consultants.

