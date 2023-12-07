BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BST opened at $33.66 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

