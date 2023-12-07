Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Yext Trading Down 21.1 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.37 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

