SPACE ID Price Reaches $0.28 (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and $38.43 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27688161 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $32,393,956.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

