Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.95 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

OXM opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.