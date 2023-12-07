Steven Vattuone Sells 5,513 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $41,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ON24 Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $308.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $114,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 253.4% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

