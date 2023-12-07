White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Roderick Mcillree Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Roderick Mcillree purchased 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($17,218.54).
Roderick Mcillree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Roderick Mcillree purchased 3,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,000.00 ($23,841.06).
- On Thursday, November 9th, Roderick Mcillree acquired 3,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($23,841.06).
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Roderick Mcillree 105,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock.
