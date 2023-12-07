Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CFO Sells $33,253.61 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $33,253.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,001.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali Pervaiz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accuray alerts:

On Tuesday, October 31st, Ali Pervaiz sold 3,303 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $8,521.74.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARAY

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.