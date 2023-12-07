Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.84

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 293569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 598,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.