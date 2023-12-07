HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HQY opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 462.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $527,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,072. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

