Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$41,000.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

Mega Uranium Stock Down 2.3 %

Mega Uranium stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

