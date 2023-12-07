Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$41,000.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.
Mega Uranium Stock Down 2.3 %
Mega Uranium stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mega Uranium
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.