Neil Desai Sells 8,347 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $42,903.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,571,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Neil Desai sold 10,876 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $56,011.40.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Neil Desai sold 10,338 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $44,660.16.

On Monday, October 2nd, Neil Desai sold 25,569 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $111,736.53.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 4.1 %

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

