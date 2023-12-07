Flare Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Flare has a market capitalization of $406.80 million and $12.71 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,777,519,049 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,777,519,049.911755 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01425825 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,708,367.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

