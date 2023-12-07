Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells $51,787.84 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.43. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

