Stratis Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $166.69 million and $24.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.44 or 0.05193931 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00061418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,029,723 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

