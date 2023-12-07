Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.21 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $5.21 million and $79,002.88 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

