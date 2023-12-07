Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 373652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 287,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

