John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.