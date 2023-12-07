John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.
John Wiley & Sons Price Performance
WLY stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.93.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.