Verge Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.45 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Verge has a market capitalization of $62.54 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,347.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00168914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.38 or 0.00563778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00401518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.