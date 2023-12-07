Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.11 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $115.11 million and $6.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,347.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00168914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.38 or 0.00563778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00401518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,217,021 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

