VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VFS. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

