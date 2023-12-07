JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.35)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-7% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

