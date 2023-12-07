Status (SNT) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Status has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $170.02 million and $23.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,352.39 or 1.00011255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04542823 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $36,129,182.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.