Ethereum Classic Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $511.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.16 or 0.00048820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,347.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00168914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.38 or 0.00563778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.05 or 0.00401518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00118701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,402,134 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

