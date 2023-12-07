G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

