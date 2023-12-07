FY2027 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $19.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.19. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.