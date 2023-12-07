Dycom Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

