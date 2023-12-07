B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

