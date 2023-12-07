BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,125 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.86.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

