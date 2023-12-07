BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,034 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in Snap by 127.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Snap by 611.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 857,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 736,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 482,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,467,985 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,317.

Snap Stock Up 1.2 %

Snap stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

