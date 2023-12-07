Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

