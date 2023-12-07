BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $142.84.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

