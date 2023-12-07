BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,391,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.