BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 145 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 10,114.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $207.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -170.61 and a beta of 0.87.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
