Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $26,000 in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

