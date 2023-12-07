Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.