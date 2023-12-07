Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 15.6% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $4.17 million and $54,585.93 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.99518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.34415603 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $59,753.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

