Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Camtek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

