3,528 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $222.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.04. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $227.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.