Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $181.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

