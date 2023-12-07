Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $460.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $467.63.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

