Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,625 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,505,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,392. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

