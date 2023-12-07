Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 199,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PAM opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAM. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

