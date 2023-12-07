Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $119.82 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

