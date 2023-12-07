Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,357 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 33,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 415,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 1.8 %

JD stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.