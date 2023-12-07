Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 1,473,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 193,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of TWST opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

