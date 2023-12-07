Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,519,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,425,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,044,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

