Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $694.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

