Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $686.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $695.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

